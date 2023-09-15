Asia Cup: KL Rahul is giving India stability in the middle-order, says veteran spinner R Ashwin
Story highlights
Asia Cup 2023: KL Rahul is giving India stability in the middle-order, feels veteran off-spinner R Ashwin. Rahul has been in good form in the ongoing continental tournament.
Asia Cup 2023: KL Rahul is giving India stability in the middle-order, feels veteran off-spinner R Ashwin. Rahul has been in good form in the ongoing continental tournament.
India's Test specialist R Ashwin has lauded KL Rahul and feels the right-hander is providing stability with the bat in the middle-order. Rahul made his return to international cricket after a long injury layoff, since early May, during the Super Four round of the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 edition and has had scores of 111* and 39, versus Pakistan and Sri Lanka respectively. Thus, Ashwin feels Rahul is 'slowly mastering his role perfectly' of batting in the middle-order.
'MS Dhoni nailed that art. KL Rahul is slowly mastering his role perfectly'
"KL Rahul is giving us that stability with the bat in the middle-order," Ashwin was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times. "That’s why batting in the middle-order is really difficult. MS Dhoni nailed that art. However, I am not at all comparing KL Rahul with MS Dhoni. Plus, he did a different role of batting at number 6/7 compared to KL Rahul," he opined.
trending now
Also read: Sri Lanka played better cricket: Captain Babar Azam on Pakistan's Asia Cup 2023 elimination
Ashwin added, "But I feel he is slowly mastering his role perfectly. He put a partnership with Ishan Kishan initially against Sri Lanka too. When Dunith Wellalage was in a great rhythm, KL Rahul left it alone for two deliveries. That was a very good sign. It showed us that he had a good game plan."
Rahul missed the group stage of the Asia Cup and was drafted in the playing XI at the last-minute during the India-Pakistan Super Four stage after Shreyas Iyer's back issues. He returned in style, slamming a brilliant 111 not out whereas also looked most comfortable during India's spin struggles versus the Islanders. He ended with a sublime 39 and was sharp behind the stumps with his movements and valuable inputs to the bowlers.
Rahul-starrer India are taking on Bangladesh in their last Super Four clash on Friday (September 15) at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo before locking horns with hosts Sri Lanka in the final, on Sunday (September 17), at the same venue.
recommended stories
recommended stories
WATCH WION LIVE HERE
You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.