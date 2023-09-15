Asia Cup: KL Rahul is giving India stability in the middle-order, says veteran spinner R Ashwin

India's Test specialist R Ashwin has lauded KL Rahul and feels the right-hander is providing stability with the bat in the middle-order. Rahul made his return to international cricket after a long injury layoff, since early May, during the Super Four round of the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 edition and has had scores of 111* and 39, versus Pakistan and Sri Lanka respectively. Thus, Ashwin feels Rahul is 'slowly mastering his role perfectly' of batting in the middle-order.

"KL Rahul is giving us that stability with the bat in the middle-order," Ashwin was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times. "That’s why batting in the middle-order is really difficult. MS Dhoni nailed that art. However, I am not at all comparing KL Rahul with MS Dhoni. Plus, he did a different role of batting at number 6/7 compared to KL Rahul," he opined.

Ashwin added, "But I feel he is slowly mastering his role perfectly. He put a partnership with Ishan Kishan initially against Sri Lanka too. When Dunith Wellalage was in a great rhythm, KL Rahul left it alone for two deliveries. That was a very good sign. It showed us that he had a good game plan."

Rahul missed the group stage of the Asia Cup and was drafted in the playing XI at the last-minute during the India-Pakistan Super Four stage after Shreyas Iyer's back issues. He returned in style, slamming a brilliant 111 not out whereas also looked most comfortable during India's spin struggles versus the Islanders. He ended with a sublime 39 and was sharp behind the stumps with his movements and valuable inputs to the bowlers.

Rahul-starrer India are taking on Bangladesh in their last Super Four clash on Friday (September 15) at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo before locking horns with hosts Sri Lanka in the final, on Sunday (September 17), at the same venue.

