Asia Cup: Pak skipper Babar Azam denies Haris Rauf's CONFIDENT review request vs India - WATCH

India vs Pakistan clash in the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup 2023 in Colombo on September 10 started off in juxtaposed manner to the group stage fixture. The previous match had seen Pak pace trio of Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf rocking the Indian top order but tables were turned on Sunday.

After the drink breaks, however, Pakistan pulled things back and took two wickets in two overs to halt the proceedings. The day, nonetheless, didn't belong to Pak bowlers as skipper Babar Azam denied a request to use a review despite Haris Rauf pleading for it.

The incident happened shortly before the rain arrived as returning batsman KL Rahul was hit on back thigh off a Rauf ball which the bowler thought was out. The on-field umpire thought otherwise and Rauf tried to convince his captain who told him in an animated manner that the ball was too high. Have a look at the video here:

Earlier, batting first after losing the toss, Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill started off in a belligerent manner, throwing Pak pacers off the line. Gill, in particular was severe on Shaheen and hit him for six fours in two overs and put him out of the attack.

The openers ensured that India doesn't lose wicket in the first ten overs and put the Pakistan attack on defence. Babar Azam tried spinner Shadab Khan to stem the flow of runs but the batsmen hit him for 31 in his first two overs. Soon, the scorecard was north of 100 without any wicket with both batsmen past 50. India lost their first wicket for 121 when Shadab dismissed Rohit.

The rain, however, interrupted the proceeding with India in a strong position. The Men in Blue were 147/2 in 24.1 overs by the time play stopped. There's although a reserve day as well of the match fails to get completed today.

