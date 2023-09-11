Asia Cup: Express Pak bowler recuses himself from bowling on reserve day in India vs Pak Super Four clash

Pakistan have been dealt with a major blow on the reserve day of the Super Four clash versus India on Monday (September 11). As play resumed on Monday, news broke out that Haris Rauf, Pakistan's express pacer, will not be bowling for the remainder of the Indian innings due to precautionary measure. Morne Morkel, Pakistan's bowling consultant, said, "He (Haris Rauf) started feeling his oblique muscle last night. He had a scan and it revealed some inflammation. With the World Cup round the corner, it is precautionary and we'll have to use the other boys to fill the overs. About yesterday's bowling, I felt that we weren't on the money from the get go, and that's why we were hit for a few runs."

Rauf bowled five overs and conceded only 27 overs on Sunday (September 10) after Babar Azam-led Men in Green opted to bowl first in the Super Four clash. With him not bowling any further and Shaheen Afridi being out of sorts, Pakistan have struggled to contain the run-flow in the ongoing contest. They have used part-timer Iftikhar Ahmed, who has been taken to the cleaners by KL Rahul and Virat Kohli on the reserve day.

Talking more about the clash, India rode on an impressive 121-run opening stand between half-centurions Rohit Sharma (56) and Shubman Gill (56) to take India off to a flier. Post their departures, Kohli and Rahul have taken the score forward as the Men in Blue are on course for a big score in their opening contest of the Super Four round.

Speaking about Rauf, he was reportedly spotted carrying a water bag heater concealed under his shirt close to be abdomen and side. Thus, it might be a side strain for the pacer. Men in Green have one more game left in the Super Four, locking horns with Sri Lanka on Thursday (September 14) in Colombo. Hence, they will keep a close watch on Rauf's fitness gonig forward in the multi-nation competition.

