Ravi Shastri explains why Dubai was deprived of hosting Asia Cup despite persistent rain in Sri Lanka

The Asia Cup 2023 edition has been a huge letdown for cricket fans across the globe. The continental tournament kicked off on August 30 in Multan, Pakistan before the action shifted completely to Colombo, Sri Lanka for the Super Four round. While the multi-nation event is being held to help the participating teams prepare for the upcoming ODI World Cup, which starts early next month, but a lot of games have been interrupted due to persistent rain in Sri Lanka.

During the Super Four game between India and Pakistan, which has been pushed to the reserve day on Monday (September 10) due to rain and wet outfield, former Indian cricketer and head coach Ravi Shastri opined on why Dubai was not considered as host for the Asia Cup. It is to be noted that Dubai was also in talks to become joint-hosts or the sole host but got ruled out eventually. Shastri has backed the decision as he feels the hot and humid conditions in Dubai would have 'finished' players before the ODI World Cup in India, in October-November.

'Dubai is so hot… for a 50-over game, these players would have been finished'

Shastri said on the Cricket Live Show on Star Sports, "If you actually see at this moment in time, there is rain everywhere. You know, there was talk about that it could have been played in Dubai. Dubai is so hot… for a 50-over game, these players would have been finished. It's unforeseen circumstances, it’s a calamity that can happen naturally. You look at Bangladesh, northern India, Mumbai, the coastline of India… there is rain everywhere."

Meanwhile, former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram backed Shastri's claims and added, "I know it’s frustrating for the players and the fans back home in India, Pakistan and worldwide as well but this thing you cannot control. A lot of people are criticising a lot of people regarding the Asia Cup but this decision has been made. There is no point criticising now, nothing can happen. A lot of people say it should have been played in Pakistan. We can discuss this topic but it's not our job."

At present, the India-Pakistan Super Four face-off has resumed in Colombo on Monday evening. India are aiming for a big score after a fine start from openers Rohit Sharma (56) and Shubman Gill (58) after Babar Azam-led Pakistan opted to bowl first on Sunday (September 10).

