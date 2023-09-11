Asia Cup: India's chances of qualifying for final look bleak as rain to play spoilsport in Sri Lanka tie

While India and Pakistan keenly wait for the rain to stop for the marquee clash to get underway on the reserve day in Colombo, the latest reports suggest a gloomy picture for the Men in Blue regarding this tournament.

Since all Super Four matches and the final will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in the capital city, the rain is likely to again play a spoilsport in India’s next tie against co-host Sri Lanka at the same venue on Tuesday, September 12, trimming down their chances of qualifying for the final.

With rain predicted on Monday, chances of the IND-PAK match getting underway, let alone going for the result, look bleak, meaning India could face trouble in making it to the top two after the end of the Super Four Stage.

While Sri Lanka (alongside Pakistan) already has one win (and two points) under their belt, even a washout against India would grant them one point, giving them an advantage over India (who would be on two points from two washed-out matches) in case of rain disruption on Tuesday.

At the stage, both Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be on three points each, and the winner of their clash will seal the top spot. On the flip side, India, with two points in their kitty, will hope the rain doesn’t spoil their chances during the game against Bangladesh on Friday, September 15.

If the rain stays away and India manages to beat Bangladesh, they will reach four points, enough to make it to the finals of Asia Cup 2023.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, the India-Pakistan match got underway, with the Indian Team batting first. Unlike previously, when they got reduced to 66 for four at one stage after being asked to bat first, the picture was completely different this time.

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gil stitched a massive 121-run stand inside 17 overs, with both openers completing their respective fifties. Although they were looking strong to lay a foundation for a massive total, two quick wickets in consecutive overs broke the rhythm.

While Shadab Khan removed Rohit on 56 off 49 balls, Shaheen, who went for runs earlier, got the big fish Shubman Gill out on 58.

Before rain interrupted play in Colombo, India’s scorecard read 147 for two in 24.1 overs, with Virat Kohli (8*) and KL Rahul (17*) at the crease.

Outside of the final on September 17, a reserve day was added for the India vs. Pakistan Super Four game, which got activated after Sunday’s play was called off.