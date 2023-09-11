Ind vs Pak, Asia Cup: Sunil Gavaskar, Harbhajan Singh opine on injury-prone Shreyas Iyer

At the coin toss of the India-Pakistan Super 4 meet in the ongoing Asia Cup, in Colombo, Indian fans dealt with a major blow as Rohit Sharma revealed that No. 4 batter Shreyas Iyer is out of the clash due to a back spasm. Iyer returned to international cricket after a long gap -- owing to a back injury -- during the ongoing continental tournament. So far, he got only one opportunity with the bat -- in India's tournament opener where he scored 14 versus arch-rivals Pakistan -- and, thus, was being keenly observed for the remainder of the competition but his back concerns have resurfaced once again.

With less than a month left for the ODI World Cup, which kicks off on October 05 in Ahmedabad, India, Team India cannot afford to be unsure of their middle order due to Iyer's injury concerns. Thus, former cricketers Little Master Sunil Gavaskar and Harbhajan Singh reacted to Iyer's persistent back issues during the Pakistan clash in the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup.

Gavaskar told India Today, "It's a worry definitely. If a player is out for 5-6 months due to an injury and then has it again within a month before the World Cup, yes it is an area of concern. Luckily, you can make changes in your World Cup team, and in case he is unfit and doesn't recover then there will be somebody who will replace him. It is sad because he looked good in that match against Pakistan. He played a lovely cover drive."

Meanwhile, Harbhajan said, "Injuries are part and parcel of the game. But getting injured that often is either bad luck or you are making a position for KL Rahul. I think getting injured at this point in time is going to hurt his position in the team as well and make things correct for KL Rahul. It is very worrying that players are getting injured again and again and it is mostly to do with the kind of training they do. So that is the question NCA needs to answer because that is where players go and rehabilitate and train themselves. And what KL Rahul brings to this table is stability in the batting line-up."

Team India is expected to provide a detailed report of Iyer's fitness update sooner than later. However, he will be closely monitored by the team management as frequent injury concerns will surely not help his case so close to the ODI World Cup. All the teams can make changes to their squad until September 28.

