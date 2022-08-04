Asia Cup: Ex-Pakistan captain feels Babar Azam & Co. better placed than India, points out Men in Blue's flaws

The cricketing fans are eagerly waiting for the commencement of the Asia Cup, which will be held in the UAE from August 27-September 11. The forthcoming mega event in Asia will be held in the shortest format of the game and will see India and Pakistan face each other at least twice and are most likely to also clash in the final.

Ahead of the marquee tournament, former Pakistan captain and keeper-batter Rashid Latif opined on the upcoming Indo-Pak clash and feels Babar Azam-led Men in Green are better placed than their arch-rivals Rohit Sharma & Co. He also revealed India's flaws while speaking on his official YouTube channel ‘Caught Behind’.

"Win or loss is different. But I think Pakistan's strategy is looking much better. There are not many changes in the Pakistan side, whether it's T20I, ODI or Test. When you look at India, they have had around 7 captains in the past year, which is quite inappropriate in present situation," Latif said.

“Kohli isn't there, Rohit and Rahul were injured. Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant came as captains, Shikhar Dhawan (ODI) also came as a captain. They would have some problem making their best team. It is no doubt that India have the best players but they can't make their best-16, and I think they would have problems even forming their best XI,” the ex-Pakistani stumper further asserted.

“Pakistan won because of India's mistakes last year, and I think this time, Pakistan will benefit from India's mistakes again,” added Latif.

There is a strong chance for India and Pakistan to face each other thrice as the two heavyweights are expected to meet in the tournament-finale. Even if that doesn't happen, the two Asian giants are set to lock horns in their respective T20 World Cup openers, at MCG, Melbourne.