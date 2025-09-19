/Asia Cup 2025, India vs Oman match today: Head-to-head, ground stats, pitch conditions and more

Team India has already made it to the Super Fours and now aims to get some crucial batting practice before their big match against Pakistan on Sunday (Sep 21)
India will take on Oman in match 12th of the Asia Cup 2025 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday (Sep 19). Team India has already made it to the Super Fours and now aims to get some crucial batting practice before their big match against Pakistan on Sunday (Sep 21). The Indian team sees this upcoming game as a great chance to improve their batting, especially after two easy, low-scoring wins in the first two matches. As this clash approaches, here's a look at the key stats and details you should know before the game.
India and Oman will be playing against each other for the first time in T20I cricket.
The pitch at the Zayed Cricket Stadium usually offers a balanced contest between bat and ball. The average first-innings total is ranging between 140-150. The pitch will help fast bowlers with some movement early on, especially under lights. Spinners often get into the game in the middle overs, as the dry surface offers grip and turn.