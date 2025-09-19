Google Preferred
Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Sep 19, 2025, 08:46 IST | Updated: Sep 19, 2025, 08:50 IST
Asia Cup 2025, India vs Oman match today: Head-to-head, ground stats, pitch conditions and more

Story highlights

Team India has already made it to the Super Fours and now aims to get some crucial batting practice before their big match against Pakistan on Sunday (Sep 21)

India will take on Oman in match 12th of the Asia Cup 2025 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday (Sep 19). Team India has already made it to the Super Fours and now aims to get some crucial batting practice before their big match against Pakistan on Sunday (Sep 21). The Indian team sees this upcoming game as a great chance to improve their batting, especially after two easy, low-scoring wins in the first two matches. As this clash approaches, here's a look at the key stats and details you should know before the game.

Head-to-Head Record - India vs Oman

India and Oman will be playing against each other for the first time in T20I cricket.

Pitch Report - Zayed Cricket Stadium

The pitch at the Zayed Cricket Stadium usually offers a balanced contest between bat and ball. The average first-innings total is ranging between 140-150. The pitch will help fast bowlers with some movement early on, especially under lights. Spinners often get into the game in the middle overs, as the dry surface offers grip and turn.

Ground stats - Zayed Cricket Stadium

  • Highest T20I score here: 225/7 by Ireland vs. Afghanistan (2013)
  • Lowest T20I score: 66/9 by Nigeria vs. Ireland (2019)
  • Biggest win: Afghanistan beat Hong Kong by 94 runs (2025)
  • Smallest win: Ireland beat Canada by two runs (2013)

Recent five results in Zayed Cricket Stadium

  • Sri Lanka beat Afghanistan by 6 wickets - 18 Sep 2025
  • Bangladesh beat Afghanistan by 8 runs - 16 Sep 2025
  • United Arab Emirates beat Oman by 42 runs - 15 Sep 2025
  • Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets - 13 Sep 2025
  • Bangladesh beat Hong Kong by 7 wickets - 11 Sep 2025

Aditya Bhatia is a dynamic journalist with a strong passion for storytelling—whether it's the thrill of live sports or the pulse of current affairs. With an eye for detail and a kn...

