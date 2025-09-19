/Asia Cup 2025, India vs Oman match today: Head-to-head, ground stats, pitch conditions and more

India will take on Oman in match 12th of the Asia Cup 2025 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday (Sep 19). Team India has already made it to the Super Fours and now aims to get some crucial batting practice before their big match against Pakistan on Sunday (Sep 21). The Indian team sees this upcoming game as a great chance to improve their batting, especially after two easy, low-scoring wins in the first two matches. As this clash approaches, here's a look at the key stats and details you should know before the game.