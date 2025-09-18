/IND vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025, live streaming and weather forecast: When and where to watch live in India

India will face Oman in match 12th of the Asia Cup 2025 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday (Sep 19). Team India has already made it to the Super Fours and now aims to get some crucial batting practice before their big match against Pakistan on Sunday (Sep 21). The Indian team sees this upcoming game as a great chance to improve their batting, especially after two easy, low-scoring wins in the first two matches. As this crucial clash approaches, here’s a look at the weather forecast and live streaming information for fans in India.

IND vs Oman Asia Cup 2025: Date, Time, Venue and Match Details

IND vs Oman Live Streaming: How to Watch Asia Cup 2025 Match Online and on TV

As India and Oman prepare to face off at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, here are the live streaming and broadcast details for fans in India to catch the match live.

Where to watch the India vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 match live stream in India?

The India vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 match will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website, as well as on FanCode.

Where to watch the India vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 match live telecast on TV in India?

The India vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 match live telecast will be available on the Sony Sports Network in India.

IND vs Oman Weather Forecast: Will Rain Affect the Asia Cup Match?

The weather in Abu Dhabi is expected to be hot and humid, with temperatures ranging from 37°C to 39°C when the game starts at 8:00 PM IST. Slight rain is expected during the match, but the intense heat will pose a challenge for the players.

