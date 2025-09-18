/Asia Cup 2025 - Who will win between Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan: Match prediction and five key players to watch out for

Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will lock horns in match 11th of Asia Cup 2025 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, (September 18). Afghanistan will be eyeing a spot in the Super Four stage, a win in this fixture is vital to keep their campaign on track. While, Sri Lanka will aim to continue their unbeaten run in this tournament. Ahead of this all-important clash, here are the key details you need to know.

Five key players to watch in the SL vs AFG match

Kamil Mishara (Sri Lanka)

Sri Lankan opener, Kamil Mishara, can play a big role with his bat in the upcoming match against Afghanistan. He has 899 runs in 50 T20s at a strike rate of 142.92.

Fazalhaq Farooqi (Afghanistan)

The experienced Afghanistan left-arm pacer is vital for his team in the powerplay with his swing bowling. In 49 T20Is, he has picked up 61 wickets at a bowling average of 19.32 and an economy of 6.82. He can play a important role for Afghanistan against Sri Lanka on Sep 18.

Pathum Nissanka (Sri Lanka)

Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka has been in fine form in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025. So far, in two innings, he has scored 118 runs at an average of 59.00 and a strike rate of 151.28. His role will be key against Afghanistan on Sep 18.

Noor Ahmad (Afghanistan)

Noor Ahmad has been an important bowler for his team in this tournament, picking up three wickets in two matches. His spell in the middle overs, especially when paired with Rashid Khan, could play a big role in putting pressure on Sri Lankan batters.

Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka)

Sri Lanka's all-rounder, Wanindu Hasaranga, can be the game changer bowler for his team against Afghanistan on Sep 18, as the dry surface (pitch) of Zayed Cricket Stadium offers grip and turn for spinners in the middle overs. In T20Is, Hasaranga has played 81 matches and took 134 wickets at a bowling average of 15.45.

Asia Cup 2025: SL vs AFG match prediction