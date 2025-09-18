/Asia Cup 2025, Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan match today: Head-to-head, ground stats, pitch conditions and more

It's a must-win encounter for Afghanistan to keep their hopes alive for a Super Four spot, while Sri Lanka will aim to continue their unbeaten run in this tournament.
Sri Lanka will take on Afghanistan in match 11th of Asia Cup 2025 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, (September 18). It's a must-win encounter for Afghanistan to keep their hopes alive for a Super Four spot, while Sri Lanka will aim to continue their unbeaten run in this tournament. As this crucial clash approaches, here's a look at the key stats and details you should know before the game.
Sri Lanka and Afghanistan have faced each other eight times in T20I matches. Sri Lanka has won five of those games, while Afghanistan has won three.
The pitch at the Zayed Cricket Stadium usually offers a balanced contest between bat and ball. The average first-innings total is ranging between 140-150. The pitch will help fast bowlers with some movement early on, especially under lights. Spinners often get into the game in the middle overs, as the dry surface offers grip and turn.