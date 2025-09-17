/ICC T20I rankings: THIS India's mystery spinner claims no.1 spot. Know who

India wrist-spinner Varun Chakravarthy has climbed to the no. 1 spot in the latest ICC men’s T20I bowling rankings after his strong Asia Cup performances in the recent games. He took 1/4 against UAE and 1/24 against Pakistan. He also became the third Indian bowler to reach at the top position in the ICC rankings, after Jasprit Bumrah and Ravi Bishnoi. The 34-year-old overtook New Zealand pacer Jacob Duffy, who had held the position since March, 2025.

Sri Lanka’s Nuwan Thushara also moved up six places to sixth position. Pakistan’s Sufiyan Muqeem rose to 11th, India’s Axar Patel is at 12th, Pakistan’s Abrar Ahmed jumped to 16th, Kuldeep Yadav improved to 23rd, and Afghanistan’s Noor Ahmad sits at 25th position in the updated rankings.

On the batting rankings, India opener Abhishek Sharma kept his no. 1 ranking after quick knocks of 30 (16 balls) against UAE and 31 (13 balls) against Pakistan in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025. Whereas, England’s Phil Salt and Jos Buttler have also gained positions and moved to second and third place in the latest ICC T20I rankings. Salt smashed 141 not out off 60 balls and also became England’s highest T20I scorer, while Buttler hit 83 off 30 balls as England posted a target of 304/2 against South Africa. This marks the first time Buttler has entered the top three of the ICC T20I batting rankings.