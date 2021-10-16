Ashes: Ben Stokes comeback isn't the point of discussion among England players, says Mark Wood

After Ben Stokes returned to the nets this week, England players have not discussed his possible comeback for the Ashes trip in Australia, and their main worry is over recovery, according to fast bowler Mark Wood.

Stokes was left out of coach Chris Silverwood's Ashes team after taking an extended break from cricket to focus on his mental health while also recovering from a second operation on a fractured finger.

However, on Thursday, the 30-year-old shared a video of his comeback to training on Instagram, fuelling anticipation that he may still play in the five-match series, which kicks off in Brisbane on December 8.

“Not once among any of the players has Stokesy been mentioned," Wood told reporters on Friday.

"The one thing at the forefront of everyone’s minds is they just want him to be all right. No one wants to even think past that.

"We just want him to be himself and feel right and happy and stuff like that. So not once has it crossed anyone`s mind about the Ashes."

Stokes has also been left out of England's team for the next Twenty20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates and Oman, where they will play reigning champions West Indies in their first match on Oct. 23 in Dubai.

Stokes suffered the injury while playing in the Indian Premier League in April, and despite having injections to play, he returned in July to lead England to a 3-0 one-day international series triumph over Pakistan.

After dropping out of the home test series against India that began in August, Stokes opted to take an indefinite break from cricket to focus on his mental health.