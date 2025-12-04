/Ashes 2025-26: Lyon 'letting things settle down in my own head' after being dropped from pink-ball Brisbane Test

Australia left veteran spinner Nathan Lyon for the second consecutive pink-ball Test and the spinner was not happy about it at all. Lyon, after sitting out in Jamaica earlier this year, was replaced by Michael Neser for the second Ashes Test against England in Brisbane. Australia, led by Mitchell Starc, did well as a unit until the unbeaten last wicket stand of 61 runs between Joe Root and Jofra Archer gave England the final honours on a see-saw day.

Lyon not happy about being benched for second consecutive pink-ball Test

"Absolutely filthy," were Lyon's comments on Channel 7 about being informed about the missing the Test. "To be honest I haven't really sat down with Ronnie [Andrew McDonald] or George yet. I'm letting things settle down in my own head and trying to make sure that I'm, as I said, doing whatever I can to make sure the guys out in the middle representing Australia do the right thing and get the right result for us."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Australia went for all pace attack for the day-night Test while England picked up spin all-rounder Will Jacks to replaced injured Mark Wood as only change in their playing XI from Perth loss.

Root ends century wait in Australia