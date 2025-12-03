Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Sports
  • /Ashes: England picked Jacks because they didn't want best spinner in Brisbane?

Ashes 2025-26: 'If we wanted out best spinner then Bashir would have played,' says Stokes on picking Will Jacks for Brisbane Test

Prashant Talreja
Edited By Prashant Talreja
Published: Dec 03, 2025, 18:09 IST | Updated: Dec 03, 2025, 18:09 IST
Ashes 2025-26: 'If we wanted out best spinner then Bashir would have played,' says Stokes on picking Will Jacks for Brisbane Test

England picked Jacks because they didn't want best spinner in Brisbane Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

The idea behind not picking up Bashir could be Test being played by pink ball where spinners have played historically a lesser role. Stokes also said that if they were to select a proper spinner then England would have gone with Bashir.

England were forced to make a change in their playing XI for second Ashes Test after pacer Mark Wood was ruled out. The second Test, which starts Thursday (Dec 4) in Brisbane, will be a day-night match to be played with a pink ball. England, to replace Wood for the Test, selected Will Jacks - a spin all-rounder. Jacks had last played three years ago yet was preferred over Shoaib Bashir, who has been the 12th man in both, Perth and Brisbane Test squad. Speaking on Jacks' selection, skipper Ben Stokes called it 'tactical.'

Stokes on not selecting Bashir for Brisbane Test

The idea behind not picking up Bashir could be Test being played by pink ball where spinners have played historically a lesser role. Stokes also said that if they were to select a proper spinner then England would have gone with Bashir. Jacks' ability with the bat lower down the order also played part, noted Stokes.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

"We tried to look at how we thought spin was going to be used, and there was a bit of a tactical element to it," the England skipper said as reported by ESPNCricinfo. "Obviously Jacksy's ability with the bat, to have that down the order for us is useful as well. [But] if it ever comes down to picking our best, number one spinner, selection would go the other way."

Australia dealing with cautioned optimism about Cummins

Trending Stories

The hosts Australia, who are 1-0 up in the five-Test Ashes after winning the first Test, are cautiously hopeful of skipper Pat Cummins making a long-awaited return. Earlier, Cummins was ruled out of the second Test as well after missing the first one as he continues rehabilitation for the back injury. In case Cummins plays, spinner Nathan Lyon, who missed Australia's last pink-ball Test in Jamaica as well, is most likely to be left out of the playing XI.

About the Author

Prashant Talreja

Prashant Talreja

Prashant Talreja

Prashant Talreja has more than a decade of experience as a sports editor in covering various sports including cricket and others. He has been working with WIONEWS as Assistant Edit...Read More

Trending Topics