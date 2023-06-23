Ashes 2023: Zak Crawley makes BOLD prediction for Lord's Test, predicts England to win by THIS big margin

England star batter Zak Crawley has made a huge statement before the second Ashes Test against Australia having ended on the wrong side of the result in the Edgbsaton affair. According to Crawley, the hosts will win by a big margin which has raised eyebrows as he predicts a 150-run margin will see them level the series at 1-1. England lost the opening Test match of the Ashes in the final session of Day 5 as the thriller saw Australia take a 1-0 lead. Crawley goes big "I think we'll win. I think it will suit us a bit more, that pitch. So I think we'll win by, I don't know, 150 runs?,” Crawley said on Friday, June 23 while addressing the media.

Crawley, 25, reckons England did not make a mistake by declaring in the first innings as they narrowly missed out on the win. The hosts needed two wickets to win in the final hour of Day 5 but could dismiss the pair of Nathan Lyon and Pat Cummins as the put up a match-winning stand for the ninth wicket. The Aussies won the contest by two wickets where Cummins scored an unbeaten 45 while Lyon ended with 16 runs as they stitched a partnership of 55 runs.

"That's why we took [this loss] better than other losses perhaps, because it was great for the game. I think Sky had record viewing figures, Test Match Special had record listening figures, so this week was a great week for cricket and that's what we're all about.

"We're not about results. We always talk about that. We're not about winning or losing: we're about entertainment. Of course, we're there to win and it helps our brand and what we're trying to do. If we win, we get more traction,” Crawley added.

Can England settle score at Lord's? The two teams are now set to meet on Wednesday, June 28 at the iconic Lord's as England have a score to settle. Both teams will be hoping to make wholesale changes as England are likely to be without Moeen Ali while the Aussie management will have a tough decision to make as they will have to accommodate Mitchell Starc as both Josh Hazlewood and Scott Boland are in good nick of form.

