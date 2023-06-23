Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag reacts to rumours of being approached for chief selector’s post

Indian cricket is not at its best at the moment. Talking about the senior men's team, they remain without an ICC title since 2013. Rohit Sharma & Co. had a chance to end their trophy jinx in the recently-held WTC final versus Australia but they lost heavily by 209 runs. While team selection, injuries to key players and some strategies have been criticised, BCCI have also been slammed for India's busy calendar.

Moreover, the BCCI is yet to name the chief selector following Chetan Sharma's end of tenure in a controversial fashion early this year. At present, Shiv Sunder Das -- former Indian opener -- has been named the interim chief selector of the committee also featuring S Sharath (south), Subroto Banerjee (central) and Salil Ankola (west).

On Thursday (June 22), BCCI invited applicants from the north zone and the selected candidate is expected to be the new chairman of selectors. From north, big names such as Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir, Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh can be included but only Sehwag makes the cut as per his retirement year (2012). As per reports, he had been approached for the post but the former Indian batter was set to reject it citing salary issue.

As per a TOI report, Sehwag was asked to comment on the speculations of being offered the top post. To this, the legendary cricketer replied saying "No". It is to be noted that a chief selector gets a salary of INR 1 crore (10 million) from the BCCI but since Sehwag earns a handsome amount being an analyst on various platforms, through promotional activities and his business, he is most likely to stay away from the high-pressure job.