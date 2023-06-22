Virender Sehwag eligible to become chief selector, unlikely to apply due to THIS reason - Reports
Story highlights
BCCI is looking for a big name to head the selection committee. While Virender Sehwag is eligible to take over the post, he is unlikely to apply for it due to the pay package, as per reports.
BCCI is looking for a big name to head the selection committee. While Virender Sehwag is eligible to take over the post, he is unlikely to apply for it due to the pay package, as per reports.
Indian cricket is not at its best. The senior men's team have not won an ICC title since 2013 and recently lost the WTC final to Australia by 209 runs. While a lot of questions have been raised about Indian captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid, BCCI has also been slammed for not giving enough breaks to players between tournaments. Moreover, many have thrashed the Indian cricket board for not finding a chief selector ever since Chetan Sharma left the post vacant following his explosive remarks during a TV sting operation early in 2023.
While BCCI continues to struggle to find Chetan Sharma's successor, reports have suggested that former Indian opener Virender Sehwag could represent North Zone in the selection committee and also become the next chief selector. BCCI is looking for a big name to head the selection committee, and while Sehwag is eligible to take over the post, he is unlikely to apply for it due to the pay package.
Why big names such as Virender Sehwag may not apply for chief selector's post?
As per reports in the news agency PTI, the pay package isn't lucrative enough to attract big names such as Sehwag for the post of chief selector. It is to be noted that the current salary of a chief selector is INR 1 crore (10 million). A BCCI official, on condition of anonymity, spoke at length to PTI about the matter, with regards to Sehwag's name cropping up as an ideal candidate. He said, "During CoA's time, Viru was asked to apply for the head coach's job and then it went to Anil Kumble. It is unlikely he will apply himself and also the pay package isn't something that will be financially viable for someone of his stature. But if we talk about stature, only he makes the cut from North Zone. It is not that BCCI can't pay a chairman of selectors at least Rs 4-5 crore. It can actually solve a lot of these conflict of interest issues which prevent prominent players from even thinking of coming into selection committee."
Also Read: Ashes 2023: England focused on entertaining more than winning 1st Test, says Geoffrey Boycott
Further, the BCCI official stressed on the importance of having a significant name as the chief selector. The official added that the selector needs to take brave decisions and also stand his ground in front of the captain and coach.
"When Dilip bhai was chairman, he had to make a choice between S Badrinath and Virat Kohli. He saw a few India A games in Australia and he knew whom to back. Rest is history. He could stand his ground in front of Greg Chappell before that."
At present, former Indian opener Shiv Sundar Das, from the East Zone, is spearheading the selection committee. The senior men's team will be in action next month during their all-format tour of the West Indies, starting July 12. BCCI will be eager to appoint the head of the selection committee very soon with the ODI World Cup to be held later this year at home.
WATCH WION LIVE HERE
You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.