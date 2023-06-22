Virender Sehwag eligible to become chief selector, unlikely to apply due to THIS reason - Reports

Indian cricket is not at its best. The senior men's team have not won an ICC title since 2013 and recently lost the WTC final to Australia by 209 runs. While a lot of questions have been raised about Indian captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid, BCCI has also been slammed for not giving enough breaks to players between tournaments. Moreover, many have thrashed the Indian cricket board for not finding a chief selector ever since Chetan Sharma left the post vacant following his explosive remarks during a TV sting operation early in 2023.

While BCCI continues to struggle to find Chetan Sharma's successor, reports have suggested that former Indian opener Virender Sehwag could represent North Zone in the selection committee and also become the next chief selector. BCCI is looking for a big name to head the selection committee, and while Sehwag is eligible to take over the post, he is unlikely to apply for it due to the pay package.

Why big names such as Virender Sehwag may not apply for chief selector's post?

As per reports in the news agency PTI, the pay package isn't lucrative enough to attract big names such as Sehwag for the post of chief selector. It is to be noted that the current salary of a chief selector is INR 1 crore (10 million). A BCCI official, on condition of anonymity, spoke at length to PTI about the matter, with regards to Sehwag's name cropping up as an ideal candidate. He said, "During CoA's time, Viru was asked to apply for the head coach's job and then it went to Anil Kumble. It is unlikely he will apply himself and also the pay package isn't something that will be financially viable for someone of his stature. But if we talk about stature, only he makes the cut from North Zone. It is not that BCCI can't pay a chairman of selectors at least Rs 4-5 crore. It can actually solve a lot of these conflict of interest issues which prevent prominent players from even thinking of coming into selection committee."