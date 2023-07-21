Ashes 2023: Tim Paine backs under-fire Pat Cummins after Australia's poor show on Day 2 of Manchester Test

Australia had their worst day so far in the Ashes 2023 edition on Day Two of the fourth and penultimate Test at Old Trafford, Manchester on Thursday (July 20). Resuming at 299 for 8, Pat Cummins & Co. were bundled out for 317 and then were in for a leather hunt as England opener Zak Crawley hit a brilliant knock of 189 and fifties from Joe Root (84) and Moeen Ali (54) took England beyond Australia's 317 to end at 384 for 4.

With England already leading by 64 runs, Ben Stokes & Co. will aim to continue their attacking mode with the bat and bolster their position further in the fourth Test. Meanwhile, nothing clicked for Australia on Day Two and skipper Pat Cummins was slammed for his field settings and bowling changes as the visitors looked clueless in front of England's Bazball approach.

'It is much easier to captain sitting on your lounge or in a commentary box'

Amid criticism over Cummins' captaincy, his predecessor Tim Paine has come out in his support. "I will say before we get into it, it is so much easier to captain a side sitting on your lounge or sitting in a commentary box when you’re absolutely under no pressure,” Paine told SEN Tassie Breakfast.

The veteran keeper-batter further opined, "When the ball is flying around like Zak Crawley and the Poms had it flying around last night, it can go pear shaped and I think Pat would admit he didn’t get everything right yesterday, but he’s not going to."

"He’s never going to. No captain is ever going to. All you can hope is he comes back tomorrow and they’ve had a good think about how they’re going to slow the run rate down and build a bit of pressure and try and get some wickets that way."

Paine has backed Cummins to bounce back and added, "It certainly wasn’t his best day as captain. It wasn’t his best day with the ball and it wasn’t his best day with the field. Pat Cummins’ career would suggest he’ll get it right tomorrow because he doesn’t get it wrong often."

Cummins, in particular, had an off day on Thursday. He lost his wicket on the first ball of Day Two, dropped a catch, his bowling looked ordinary -- conceding nearly 6 per over -- whereas some of his field changes were questionable as well. He will be adamant to bounce back during Friday's proceedings.

Australia have a herculean task to stop a rampant England batting line-up on Day Three. Meanwhile, England will aim to post anything over 500 and put Australia into bat as soon as possible given the forecast isn't promising in the final two days in Manchester.

