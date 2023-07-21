'Ashes 2023 has been spun on its head' - Former Aussie spinner after Zak Crawley's 189 in Manchester Test

England made a mockery of Australia's bowling on Day Two of the fourth and penultimate Test at Old Trafford, Manchester on Thursday (July 20). After Australia resumed at 299 for 8, they were soon wrapped up for 317. The Pat Cummins-led Baggy Greens removed Ben Duckett soon but were in for a leather hunt as Zak Crawley (189), Moeen Ali (54) and Joe Root (84) smacked them to all parts of the ground.

England ended the day's play at 384 for 4, leading by 67 runs. Having scored over 5 per over, the Ben Stokes-led hosts are in a commanding position and will look to extend their lead on Day Three on Friday (July 21). After watching the proceedings on Thursday, former Aussie spinner Brad Hogg tweeted that 'Ashes has spun on it's head' following England's batting blitz.

"Ashes series has spun on it's head. Australia rattled. New Ball crucial. With rain around there will be fireworks 1st session, ether fast runs or quick wickets. No matter what there will be a result this test match," Hogg said on Twitter.

No matter what there will be a result this test match. #Ashes2023 — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) July 21, 2023

With rain set to make its presence felt in the final days, England have started off on an attacking note, resorting to their much-talked-about Bazball approach with the bat. Crawley led from the front as he played one of the best knocks in Ashes history, scoring at 103.85 along with 21 fours and three sixes. He first stitched an impressive 129-run second-wicket stand with Moeen and then combined with Root (84 off 95 balls) to add 206 runs, for the third-wicket.

England will aim to start the third day's play in the same manner and declare soon after taking a sizeable lead to put Australia on the back foot. Australia lead the five-match series 2-1 despite losing the third Test, in Headingley, by three wickets.

