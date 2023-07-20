Ashes, 4th Test: 'He will end his career thinking...' - Nasser Hussain on England's star all-rounder

England are in a strong position on Day Two of the fourth and penultimate Ashes Test on Thursday (July 20). After dismissing Pat Cummins-led Australia for 317 early during the second day's play, the home side have crossed the 150-run mark for the loss of two wickets and are aiming for a big lead. Keeping a close look at the proceedings, former English captain Nasser Hussain opined on spin-bowling all-rounder Moeen Ali. He feels that Moeen will retire from the format thinking he could have scored more runs had he batted at No. 3.

Moeen came out of Test retirement for Ashes 2023 following Jack Leach's injury. In the first three games, he missed one -- due to injury -- but made his presence felt with five scalps. On Thursday, the 36-year-old came out to bat at No. 3 and stitched an impressive 121-run second-wicket stand with Zak Crawley, returning with a fine 54 (82). It is to be noted that he voluntarily took the No. 3 spot during the second innings of the third Test, in Headingley. He was backed for the spot once again during Day Two of the fourth Test and has repaid the team management's faith with a vital knock.

Thus, Hussain feels that Moeen has been underutilised as a Test batter and should have got more chances higher up the order. "I think we forget what a good young batter Moeen was. Anyone watching a young Moeen growing up would say 'this lad can bat," the ex-captain said while commentating on Sky Sports.

'He wants to show the world that he is a proper, proper batter'

Hussain added, "That is the reason he has said he wants to bat at No 3. He will end his career thinking he could have got more Test runs for the ability he has got. He wants to go out there and show the world again that he is a proper, proper batter. I think we forget that because he can frustrate."

Moeen has over 3,000 runs (3,031) in the longest format of the game along with 201 scalps, including a hat-trick versus South Africa in 2017.

Talking about the fourth Test, England is in the driver's seat at the moment. Riding on Chris Woakes' five-fer, England dismissed Australia for 317 and are marching ahead towards a strong total following Crawley's hundred. The five-match Test series is currently being led by Australia, 2-1, and England need to win the fourth Test, at Old Trafford, Manchester, to level the series heading into the final Test.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE