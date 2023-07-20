Ashes, 4th Test: Australia will be disappointed, says Ponting after Cummins & Co. end Day 1 at 299 for 8

England and Australia locked horns on Day 1 of the fourth and penultimate Test, on Wednesday (July 19), at the Old Trafford, Manchester. With a 2-1 lead, Pat Cummins & Co. kicked off proceedings with an aim to take an unassailable 2-1 lead and win their first away Ashes series since 2001. Ben Stokes-led England opted to bowl first and did well to restrict Australia at 299 for 8 with many Aussie batters getting starts but failing to capitalise on them.

After the end of Day One, former Australian captain Ricky Ponting analysed the day's proceedings and stated that Cummins-led visitors would be disappointed for 'letting a very good opportunity slip'. "I think Australia will be disappointed," Ponting said on Sky Cricket. "They have let a very good opportunity slip. It has been pretty good batting conditions [with the sun out] and their top score is 51," he added.

Talking about the first day's play, England got rid of in-form opener Usman Khawaja (12) early, while the likes of David Warner (32), Marnus Labuschagne (51), Steve Smith (41), Travis Head (48), Mitchell Marsh (51), Cameron Green (16) and Alex Carey (20) got their eyes in but failed to build up. Labuschagne, Australia's No. 3, crossed the 50-run mark for the first time in the ongoing series.

"(From) where we were, and how many guys got themselves in, I think we would be slightly disappointed with no one getting a big score... The ball will be more in their court,” Labuschagne said in the post-match conference on Day One.

On Day Two, on Thursday (July 20), Australia will resume at 299 for 8 with skipper Cummins and Mitchell Starc (23 not out) in the middle. The duo will hope to take the score forward and take Australia to the 350-run mark at least. With England trailing 1-2, they will resort to an attacking style of play to take a sizeable lead and put the Aussies on the back foot.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE