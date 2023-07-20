Ashes 2023: Marnus Labuschagne rues missed chances in Manchester Test, says 'I think we would be disappointed'

Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne rued missed chances on Day 1 of the Manchester Test after both teams had a mixed day at the office. Having ended the day at 299/8, no Aussie player played a big inning as Labuschagne and Mitchell Marsh both ended with 51 runs. According to the veteran batter, the visitors missed a trick and would have done better had one of them got to a big score.

Labuschagne rues missed chances

"(From) where we were, and how many guys got themselves in, I think we would be slightly disappointed with no one getting a big score... The ball will be more in their court,” Labuschagne said in the post-match conference on Day 1.

Australia had a mixed start on Day 1 that saw them lose Usman Khawaja early while they built on with middle-order batters later in the day. However, no big partnership was built that could have seen the Aussies score in excess of 300 on Day 1. Mitchell Marsh and Cameron Green put up the highest stand in the innings, adding 65 runs for the sixth wicket.

Labuschagne later spoke about England’s intent on winning the contest as they trail the Ashes 1-2. The hosts will need to win the Manchester Test to stand any chance of winning the Ashes for the first time in 15 years.

"I can't suggest how they're going to bat but I feel like with that in mind and with them needing to win this Test match to stay alive, I think they'll definitely show more intent - at times. There's different ways to skin a cat, you don't need to always do it from ball one. I think with the amount of rain that is forecasted for later, that might be a way they go," the 29-year-old added.

Who will dominate Day 2?

England will now look to wrap up the Australian tail on Day 2 early. Chris Woakes scalped four wickets and was the pick of the bowlers while Stuart Broad was also on the list with two wickets. Broad also registered his 600th Test wicket, becoming the second fastest to reach the accolade after compatriot James Anderson.

