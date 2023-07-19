Asia Cup 2023: India vs Pakistan on Sep 2 headlines final schedule; summit clash on 17th in Colombo

The India vs Pakistan clash on Saturday, September 2 will headline the Asia Cup 2023 as the schedule was released on Wednesday, July 19. The big clash between the arch-rivals will take place at Kandy while official host Pakistan will kick start the tournament against Nepal in one of the four matches hosted by them. The tournament final will be hosted on Sunday, September 17 in Colombo with six teams participating.

Schedule for the Men's ODI Asia Cup 2023 announced. India to take on Pakistan on 2nd September at Kandy in Sri Lanka.



India vs Pakistan to headline Asia Cup

The clash between India vs Pakistan on September 2 will be the biggest attraction of the tournament as both teams will meet in the group stage. After the controversy surrounding the model of the Asia Cup, the tournament is now set to go forward with the hybrid model that will see Pakistan travel along the continent. They will start the tournament on August 30 against Nepal in Multan and will then head to the unofficial hosts Sri Lanka to play India.

Interestingly, Pakistan if they make it to the next round will head back to their native country to play their Super Four clash and will return back to Sri Lanka to play the rest of the tournament. They will also play the final in Sri Lanka even if India don’t make the cut.

What are the groups?

India, Pakistan, and Nepal are placed in group A and will play in a round-robin format while Bangladesh, defending champions Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will form group B. Two teams from each group will make the Super Four round and will again play all the opponents in a round-robin format to determine the opponents for the final on September 17.

What are the other key dates?

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will start their tournament in a high-voltage clash on Thursday, August 31 in Kandy. Bangladesh will then head to Pakistan to play Afghanistan while Sri Lanka will also head to the land of 1992 World Champions for their final group game. India and Pakistan are again set to meet on Sunday, September 10 if they both make out of the group. If both India and Pakistan make the top two after the Super Four stage, they will meet for the third time in the final on September 17.

