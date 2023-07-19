NFL: Chiefs aim to become ninth team to win back-to-back Super Bowls, says QB Patrick Mahomes

The last NFL team to win back-to-back Super Bowls was the New England Patriots and no team has been able to achieve the feat since. The Patriots had won the Lombardi Trophy consecutively in the 2003 and 2004 seasons. However, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs aim to become the ninth NFL team to win two back-to-back Super Bowls.

The Chiefs had won the last Super Bowl, beating the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35. It was the Chiefs' second Super Bowl victory in four years, having won the prestigious trophy in 2020 by beating the San Francisco 49ers as well.

The Kansas City QB, however, said that each member of the Chiefs is motivated to achieve the elusive feat. Mahomes made the comments as he reported for a three-day training camp for rookies and QBs at Missouri Western State University.

"You should be motivated to do it again. When you have that parade, when you go through the offseason that I've been through, you want to do it again," Mahomes said. "You only get those opportunities by winning the Super Bowl. And so for us, we want to make sure that we can build up and try to win that Super Bowl again because that moment, that feeling is something that you just wanted to grab every single time that you get the opportunity to do it.''

The Chiefs had come close to winning their second consecutive Super Bowl in the 2021 season but they lost to eventual champions Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV. This time, Mahomes said, he'll push the guys to do better even when they are winning.

"This time I think I'm going to try to really push and motivate guys to continue to try to get better even though we're winning football games,'' Mahomes said. "Let's not be satisfied with just winning [but also] finding ways to get better every single week."

