Football Transfers: German giants Bayern Munich seal signing of Kim Min-jae from Italian champions Napoli

Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich have completed the signing of South Korean defender Kim Min-jae from Italian champions Napoli on Tuesday, July 18. The signing confirmed on Tuesday, has brought to an end the long transfer saga that saw the defender also being linked with Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain during the transfer window. Kim becomes Bayern’s third senior signing of the close season as the Germain giants try to win the Champions League while also trying to retain the league title for the 12th consecutive season. Official, confirmed. Kim Min-jae signs as new Bayern player on 5 year deal. 🔴✔️ pic.twitter.com/XyglXYGpww — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 18, 2023 × Bayern seals Kim’s signing “Minjae Kim has developed extremely well, winning the Serie A title with Napoli last season and being voted the best defender in the league. He impresses with his physical presence, as well as his mentality and speed. We’re pleased he can immediately take part fully in pre-season and firmly believe that he will also excite our fans with his style of play,” said Bayern’s CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen in a statement on the club’s official website.

Kim was an important figure for the Italian side Napoli who won their first Serie A title last season ending their 33-year wait for a league title. The club found a perfect replacement for Senegal international Kalidou Koulibaly, who was snapped by Chelsea. He proved to be the ideal replacement for the side having made his move from Turkish side Fenerbahçe.

“FC Bayern is a dream for every footballer. I’m looking forward to what’s to come in Munich. It’s a new beginning for me. I’ll continue to develop here. In discussions with the club, it was made clear to me from the start how interested they are in me. My first goal is to play a lot of games. In addition, I want to win as many trophies as possible,” Minjae Kim said during his official unveiling.

ALSO READ | EXPLAINED | Wrestlers protest, saga surrounding Brij Bhushan Singh and what next for the WFI chief Bayern in hunt for more in transfer window In total, he made 45 appearances for the club and was eccentric to the team’s success where he also scored two goals for the side. Napoli reached the Champions League quarterfinals where they lost to fellow Italian side AC Milan but were rewarded with a league title having impressed for the majority of the season. He also has 49 caps for the national side and will look to impress in the Bayern colours.

Bayern are also in the market for English international Harry Kane and Kyle Walker with both linked heavily with the German side. While the interest in concrete from Bayern, the player’s parent clubs Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City are reluctant to let them go.

The defending German champions have already added Konrad Laimer from RB Leipzig and Raphaël Guerreiro from Borussia Dortmund to their ranks as they look to defend their Bundesliga title in the coming season.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE