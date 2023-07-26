Ashes 2023: Ricky Ponting makes BOLD claim over James Anderson for Oval Test - 'I'd be very surprised...'

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting has made a massive claim over the selection of veteran England bowler James Anderson as the fifth Ashes Test takes center stage at the Oval. Anderson, who will turn 41 during the final Ashes contest has endured a tough time with the national side and has been touted to be dropped. According to Ponting, he will be surprised if the experienced bowler is picked ahead of Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood and Ollie Robinson.

Ponting does not back Anderson

"He has lacked penetration right through the series, James Anderson so it's going to be a really interesting decision, I think, from England now going into this last Test," Ponting said while in conversation during the ICC Review.

Anderson has failed to live up to the expectations of the management, having scalped just four wickets in the three matches he has played. Ponting predicts England to look for other options as he is unlikely to produce a match-winning spell.

"He might have picked up wickets the other day as they were tail-end wickets. And he got given the new ball on both occasions. So he got everything that he would have wanted as far as when to bowl and who to bowl at. And he just hasn't had the penetration that you've expected from Anderson through such an amazing career."

"So I must admit, I'd be very surprised if they do go ahead and play him at The Oval. If they do, you talk about this selection of Manchester being the sentimental one. I think now if they pick him at the Oval, that will be more sentimental than anything.

ALSO READ | Lionel Messi scores twice as Inter Miami crush Atlanta to reach knockout round of the Leagues Cup

Anderson faces race against time

Anderson started the Ashes with 685 wickets and currently sits third in the list for most Test wickets behind Muttiah Muralitharan and Shane Warne. Needing 24 wickets to surpass Warne, Anderson has hardly been at his best and still needs 20 wickets to leapfrog the former star. As things stand, he is unlikely to reach the milestone by the end of the year with limited opportunities and the rise of other top bowlers.

England will have pride to play in the final Test match as they target parity in the Ashes. The hosts have failed to win the Ashes yet again after the Manchester Test ended in a draw. As a result, even a win in the final Ashes Test at Oval will only see England level the series at 2-2 with Pat Cummins and Co yet again at the top.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE