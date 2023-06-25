Ashes 2023: Nasser Hussain's advice to Ollie Robinson after backlash over Khawaja send-off

England fast-bowler Ollie Robinson made to the news following the send-off he gave to Australia Usman Khawaja in first Ashes Test. Many of the former cricketers criticized Robinson's attitude and behaviour but the fast bowler defended his actions. Former England cricketer Nasser Hussain, meanwhile, also weighed in on the incident.

"He's not the first cricketer to give someone a send-off in an Ashes battle and there's a few Aussies that have given send-offs over the years," Hussain said while speaking on the latest episode of ICC Review.

"I've sort of enjoyed the to-ing and fro-ing from Ricky. We had Ricky working with us at Sky (Sky Sports) and the WhatsApp group was going ballistic that night... of all the Australians Ollie Robinson could mention, he mentioned Ricky.

"Our WhatsApp group was very, very funny that night and I can't tell you some of Ricky's responses."

"I wouldn't be saying anything to Ollie Robinson (if I was England captain), apart from which end would you like to bowl and show us your skills," Hussain said.

Speaking on the steps to stop Robinson from getting the limelight, Hussain said that he'd prefer Robinson to stay out of focus for the rest of the series.

"But I might be having a word with the media guy and saying I'm hearing too much from Ollie Robinson off the field and we have 10 other cricketers that can do the press and the media.

"The problem nowadays are the various outlets he might be writing or doing one of the websites…you get asked by various media outlets and then that's magnified on social media.

"Just whoever is in charge, I don't want to be hearing about Ollie Robinson off the field, so can we just keep him away from the press just for the next four Ashes games as it builds through the series and it becomes the centre of attention," added Hussain.

