Sarfaraz Khan posts CHEEKY reply after being snubbed from India squad for West Indies tour

India selectors recently announced the squad for upcoming tour of West Indies and the decisions taken by them have caused a lot of furor. The team selection has been seen as another missed opportunity for giving more youngsters a chance and one of those names is Sarfaraz Khan. The batsman, who plays for Mumbai in first class cricket, has been piling runs for nearly four seasons but has been overlooked once again.

Reacting to yet another chance not given, Sarfaraz, in what seemed like a tongue in cheeky reply to the news, posted a video highlight of himself on his Instagram handle. The social media story starts with by showing Khan's first class numbers before he's seen playing some shots. Have a look at the story here:

Talking about his career, Sarfaraz made his debut in 2014 but it is his last three-four seasons in domestic cricket which has grabbed everybody's attention. Khan has scored 2,466 of his 3,505 runs runs in first class cricket since 2019/20 season. The right-hand batsman had scored 928 runs in 2019/20 season at an average of 154. In the next season, he amassed 982 runs at an astonishing average of 122.75 before hitting 556 runs in the last season.