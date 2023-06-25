Sarfaraz Khan posts CHEEKY reply after being snubbed from India squad for West Indies tour
The right-hand batsman had scored 928 runs in 2019/20 season at an average of 154. In the next season, he amassed 982 runs at an astonishing average of 122.75 before hitting 556 runs in the last season.
India selectors recently announced the squad for upcoming tour of West Indies and the decisions taken by them have caused a lot of furor. The team selection has been seen as another missed opportunity for giving more youngsters a chance and one of those names is Sarfaraz Khan. The batsman, who plays for Mumbai in first class cricket, has been piling runs for nearly four seasons but has been overlooked once again.
Reacting to yet another chance not given, Sarfaraz, in what seemed like a tongue in cheeky reply to the news, posted a video highlight of himself on his Instagram handle. The social media story starts with by showing Khan's first class numbers before he's seen playing some shots. Have a look at the story here:
Talking about his career, Sarfaraz made his debut in 2014 but it is his last three-four seasons in domestic cricket which has grabbed everybody's attention. Khan has scored 2,466 of his 3,505 runs runs in first class cricket since 2019/20 season. The right-hand batsman had scored 928 runs in 2019/20 season at an average of 154. In the next season, he amassed 982 runs at an astonishing average of 122.75 before hitting 556 runs in the last season.
Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra was one among many who criticized Sarfaraz's omission from both Test and limited-over squad. Notably, other young players like Ruturaj Gaikwad and Yashasvi Jaiswal have been included in the Test squad while Gaikwad making the cut for ODIs as well.
Sarfaraz, however, did not have a great IPL 2023 during which he played in just four matches and scored only 53 runs for Delhi Capitals. Gaikwad and Jaiswal, however, had a brilliant season unlike Khan as they scored 590 runs in 16 games and 625 runs in 14 games, respectively.
India’s Test squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Navdeep Saini
India’s ODI squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Shardul Thakur, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar.
