IND vs WI: Ex-India cricketer slams Sarfaraz Khan's omission from Test squad

Team India named squads for the two-match Test series and the three-match ODI series against West Indies earlier this week. While new faces like Yashaswi Jaiswal, Mukesh Kumar and Ruturaj Gaikwad featured in the Test squad, in-form batter Sarfaraz Khan failed to seal his spot in the team. Despite being in fine touch, Sarfaraz’s omission from the India Test squad baffled many ex-cricketers and experts. Former India batter Aakash Chopra has now voiced his opinion on this matter. Rooting for the Mumbai-born, Chopra vehemently criticised the decision to not include Sarfaraz in the Test team.

What Aakash Chopra said

“What should Sarfaraz Khan do? If you look at his numbers in the past three years, he's head and shoulders above the rest. He's scored everywhere. Even then, if he's not selected... what message does it send? This is a question worth asking. If there's some other reason, something which you and I don't know, make it public. Just say it that you didn't like that particular thing about Sarfaraz, and that's why you're not considering him. But we don't know if there's something like that. I don't know if someone told Sarfaraz about that,” Aakash Chopra said on his official YouTube channel.







Sarfaraz Khan career

In the last season of the Ranji Trophy, Sarfaraz Khan scored 556 runs in six matches at an average of 92.67. With 982 runs in nine innings, Sarfaraz emerged as the highest run-scorer of the Ranji Trophy in the 2021-22 season. In first-class cricket, the 25-year-old has so far notched up 3,505 runs at an average of 79.65 in 54 innings. He has 13 centuries and nine half centuries in this format. In his last first-class game, the Mumbai batter pulled off a sublime knock of 125 against Delhi in January.



Apart from Sarfaraz Khan, experienced batter Cheteshwar Pujara failed to earn a berth in the India Test squad. Having suffered a defeat at the hands of Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC) final, the Rohit Sharma-led side will be aiming to kick off the new cycle on a promising note against West Indies. The two-Test series between India and West Indies is scheduled to start from July 12.

India’s Test squad:

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Navdeep Saini