Ashes 2023: 'Leeds win tops my list, to do it on my home ground was very good,' says local boy Harry Brook

Harry Brook is a special player - if not for the crunch inning he played on Sunday against Australia, then probably for his credentials in the lead-up to this Ashes series. Another day, another thrilling win for England over their rivals at Headingley, this time by three wickets. Returning to bat at his chosen position (number five) in the second innings - something that matters in cricket, Brook oozed class and showed grit to fight the potent bowling attack.

After the fall of the third wicket in Zak Crawley on day four, local boy Brook entered the scene, much to a loud cheer by the crowd and straightaway got onto doing his job.

After early near misses, the young right-hand batter played some soothing drives to settle the nerves, and once he got in, there was no stopping him.

Asked to play the Bazball style, Brook obeyed the orders but with added cautions and found gaps on good balls – a sign of the fine batter that he is.

Though he and Stokes looked like taking the match home, following two quick wickets right after tea, he added 69 runs with Woakes for the sixth-wicket stand – that defined the chase.

"I think that tops it, to be honest. To do it in the Ashes, at home on my home ground as well, it was very good… it hasn't quite sunk in yet, but I'm sure it will after a few drinks,” Brook told media reporters after the match.

Speaking on his dismissal, which to many, looked surprising given how he was batting, Brooks said he wasn’t happy with himself either but expressed happiness over winning the match for England.

"It's a lot more nerve-wracking when you're sat up there than in the middle," he told Sky Sports. "I'm not one to blow up when I get in the changing room, but I had a little blow-up today. I like getting us over the line, and yeah, it was annoying that I didn't today, but I'm happy we won.

"Everybody [in the dressing room] erupted. We only needed about 20 runs, and I had complete and utter faith in Woakesy and Woody. It was tense for a little while, but when Woody hit that six, we kind of knew it was on,” the Yorkshire batter added. ‘I am comfortable batting at five Being asked to take up the number three slot in Ollie Pope’s absence in this Test, Brook departed early on three in the first innings. However, after Moeen Ali raised his hand to weather the storm in the tight chase by asking to get promoted to the number three slot, Brook returned to his favourite batting position and delivered for the team.

"I've batted No. 5 for the last four or five years of my career, whether it's with England or Yorkshire, so I probably feel most comfortable there. But I'm happy to just be in the XI,” Brook added.

Meanwhile, the score line remains at 2-1 in favour of Australia, with the fourth Test slated to start on July 19 at Old Trafford in Manchester.