Ashes 2023: 'Hosts not ahead but...': Former England captain opines on Day 2's proceedings at Lord's

After an ordinary opening day, England bounced back in style on Day 2 of the Lord's Test versus Australia. Australia commenced the second day's play at 339 for 5 and soon got wrapped up for 416 with Steve Smith top-scoring with a fine 110. England started on a strong note and ended the day's play at 278 for 4, scoring at 4.56 per over, with opener Ben Duckett leading the charge (98).

At 188/1, England were looking to end the day strongly but lost three wickets by the end of proceedings on Thursday (June 29) but will be satisfied with their comeback. After Day 2, former England captain Andrew Strauss opined on England's fightback. He feels the home side are now in a 'very strong position' but 'not ahead of then game'.

“It was all Australia yesterday and all England today. England are now in a very strong position, they are not ahead of the game but they have certainly come roaring back. Australia were sloppy, lacked a bit of discipline with their no-balls, and England got the balance right. They attacked but without too much risk. I thought it was an excellent day for them," said Strauss.

Australia didn't start well with the ball after missing out on a golden chance to post anything over 500 early in the day. They were sloppy on the field and bowled a lot of no-balls. Cameron Green got rid of Joe Root but had overstepped to give him a lifeline before the former England skipper departed for 10.

Australia's biggest worry will be Nathan Lyon's fitness as the veteran off-spinner, playing his 100th consecutive Test, got injured while fielding and limped off the field. For England, Harry Brook and captain Ben Stokes will resume play on Day 3 and hope to take England beyond Australia's 416.