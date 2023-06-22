Ashes 2023: Bell claims 'Australia have more to work on' despite Cummins & Co.'s narrow win in Edgbaston

Australia beat England by two wickets in the opening Test of Ashes 2023 to go 1-0 up in the five-match series. Ben Stokes & Co. were on top in most parts of the contest in Edgbaston, Birmingham but could not get the last two wickets in Australia's 282-run chase on the final day as Usman Khawaja (65) and skipper Pat Cummins (44 not out) led the charge for their side. Throughout the game, England's aggressive approach made heads turn and impressed many but they failed to close the game to go down eventually.

Despite England conceding a 1-0 lead, former English batter Ian Bell believes Australia still have more to work on. Bell feels Australia looked scared during the Edgbaston Test and won only because they played in England's style, during the unbroken 55-run ninth-wicket stand between Cummins (44 not out) and Nathan Lyon (16*) in pursuit of 282. Australia had their back against the wall as they were reduced to 227 for 8 but Cummins-Lyon ensured no further setback for the visitors. Now, the ex-English batter feels they were rewarded for playing like England during the match-winning stand. 'Australia looked scared. They have more to work on' "I'd go as far to say that Australia have more to work on," Bell said, as quoted by wisden.com. "After the first two days at Edgbaston I was amazed how passive Australia were. It was like England used to play Ashes series in the really bad old days. Australia looked scared. I saw that in two examples."

"First, in the field setting for England's batters in the first innings. They had sweepers out on the off- and on-side after three overs. I'd never seen anything like it and as someone who has experienced the pressure cooker of an Ashes series - I won five out of seven - being afforded an easy option for a single as a batter like that would have been unheard of," Bell opined.

Bell, a veteran of 118 Tests, further added, "As I said, I think England's intent has unnerved Australia and the only time they showed any aggression themselves was when Alex Carey was out in that extraordinary final innings. Basically, they only played in England's style when they knew they were beaten and they had nothing to lose. Psychologically, that is fascinating. Brendon McCullum will pick up on that."