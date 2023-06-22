Ashes: 'Stokes, England make some funky fields and suddenly it's genius' - Paine's remark after Edgbaston Test

England and Australia produced a humdinger of a match in the Ashes 2023 opener at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Opting to bat first, Ben Stokes-led England declared at 393 for 8, with Joe Root unbeaten on 118, whereas Australia posted 386 all-out courtesy of Usman Khawaja's 141. With a seven-run lead, England were dismissed for 273 but still gave a challenging 282-run target for the visitors, who rode on Khawaja's 65 and skipper Pat Cummins' 44 not out to win by two wickets in the final moments of the epic clash.

During the course of the game, many lauded Stokes-led England for their aggressive style of play. They declared their innings to put Australia to bat in the last few minutes of the opening day, to test the openers and create some chances, kept scoring at over 4, impressed one and all with their unorthodox field sets and smart bowling changes by Stokes.

On the other hand, Cummins received some criticism for his defensive field placements but the Aussie line-up trusted their own methods and didn't look completely out of sorts in front of England's Bazball approach. Eventually, Australia never allowed England to run away with the game and stayed alive to emerge on top by a whisker. Former Australian captain Tim Paine commented on both teams' contrasting style of play. 'Stokes and England make some funky fields and all of a sudden it's genius' “I thought it was pretty much as I expected to be honest. I think Australia were always going to set slightly what you can call defensive fields if you like. I think they were no different really to Ben Stokes,” Paine said on SEN podcast ‘Whateley’.

“Ben Stokes and England make some funky fields and all of a sudden it's genius. Australia put a couple of people on the fence and all of a sudden it's defensive. I think there were some clear strategies from both sides, whether it was attack or defense,” the veteran further added.