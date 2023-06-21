Ashes 2023: Michael Vaughan points out hosts' BLUNDER at Edgbaston, says 'England just didn’t do that'

Former England captain and commentator Michael Vaughan has pointed out his team’s biggest blunder after they suffered a two-wicket defeat in the first Ashes Test on Tuesday, June 20. Despite needing two wickets in the final hour of the final session on Day 5, England could apply the finishing touches which ultimately cost them the contest. According to Vaughan, the hosts lacked killer instinct when they needed the most but still enjoyed the Bazball stuff despite his team ending on the wrong side of the result.

Vaughan points out the Blunder

“I think both teams will change slightly at Lord’s. I think the Aussies won’t go as expansive in the first innings and spread the field. They’ll squeeze a bit more. I’ll be amazed if England don’t play just that little bit (cautiously). Bazball, I love. I love the energy and what it’s brought. It’s now about winning and being that little bit smarter. When you’ve got an Australian team on the back foot, you’ve got to drive it down and nail them down even more. England just didn’t do that," Vaughan said while spaking on Cricbuzz.

England fall short of target

Needing two wickets to win in the hour of the contest, Australia’s Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon put an unbeaten stand of 55 runs for the ninth wicket to take their team home. The Aussies were left in a vulnerable state at one stage as they were 227/8 while England sat in the driving seat to clinch the contest. The nail-biting contest was then settled by resolute innings from Cummins (unbeaten 44) and Lyon (unbeaten 16) which helped Australia achieve a famous win.