Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta urges player to step up in absence of big players

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said that players have to step up and take responsibility in the absence of 'big players' as the club will be without Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for the Sheffield United match.

"Players have to step up. You know, when one of your big players is not there, they have to take responsibility. I'm sure when they're not playing, they want a chance and they talk. It's time to talk on the pitch, not outside," the club's official website quoted Arteta as saying.

Arteta said it is a 'big shame' that Aubameyang has been suspended for three games as he received a red-card during the clash against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

"It has been confirmed that [Aubameyang] is going to be suspended for three games. It's a big shame and a big loss for us, because as well we know Auba's intention when he plays. But unfortunately he mistimed the tackle, he made a decision and we have to accept it," he said.

"He's been superb under me, he's trained really well, he's working so hard. He's scoring goals and has probably been the most important player on the team. So to lose him, obviously, is really bad news for us," he added.

Arsenal will take on Sheffield United in the Premier League on January 18.