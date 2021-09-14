'Anything can happen at any time': Virat Kohli opens up about fifth Test being cancelled

Indian skipper Virat Kohli opened up about the fifth Test against England being cancelled due to fears of COVID-19. Several Indian players, including Kohli, Rohit and Bumrah, have travelled to UAE for the upcoming IPL.

“Unfortunate that we had to end up here early, but with COVID in place, things are very uncertain. Anything can happen at any time," Kohli said in the ‘RCB Bold Diaries’ series on RCB Digital Media Platforms.

RCB skipper Virat Kohli and pacer Mohammed Siraj arrived in UAE on Sunday after the IPL franchise arranged a chartered flight from Manchester to Dubai.

"Hopefully, we're able to maintain a good, strong, and secure environment, and have a quality IPL. It's going to be an exciting phase and a very important one for us at RCB and then for the Indian team at the T20 World Cup,” he said.

Kohli also spoke about the new additions to the team and said, "I've been in touch with everyone. We've had discussions over the last month or so, a little longer than that with the replacements, who's coming and who's not.

"Eventually, we ended up replacing our key players with some top-quality cricketers. Our key players will be missed, and they are a part of the family, but the people coming in as well have great skill sets, especially for these conditions. So, I'm very excited to see them, with the whole group at practice and certainly very excited to resume a very good season that started last time around."

Royal Challengers Bangalore will resume their IPL 2021 campaign against the Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday, September 20, 2021, at Abu Dhabi.