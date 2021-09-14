Matthew Hayden and Vernon Philander join Pakistan team's coaching staff

Former Australian opener Matthew Hayden and South African pacer Vernon Philander have joined the Pakistan team's coaching staff for the upcoming T20 World cup that will be played in the UAE.

The news comes days after Misbah-Ul-Haq and Waqar Younis quit from the team as head coach and bowling coach, respectively.

Ramiz Raja, who is the new Pakistan Cricket Board chief, announced the news on Monday adding that both (Hayden and Philander) bring certain improvements with their prolific experience.

However, the roles of the duo have not been specified and Raja added that there will be a head coach alongside them.

"Matthew Hayden is Australian, and has experience of winning World Cups and was a great player himself," Ramiz said.

"It might be very beneficial to have an Australian occupying the dressing room. And Pakistan, of course, can win the World Cup, they just need to improve their performances an extra 10%. Vernon Philander I know very well, and he understands bowling, and has a great record against Australia."

Aussie great Matthew Hayden retired in 2009. Along with several World Cup-winning experiences, the Australian was regarded as one of the best batsmen in the T20 format.