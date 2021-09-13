Virat Kohli will remain captain: BCCI treasurer dismisses rumours of Rohit Sharma taking over as India's limited-overs skipper

On Monday (September 13), BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal has dismissed all rumours of Rohit Sharma set to take over as India's white-ball captain from Virat Kohli. The BCCI treasurer has made it clear that Hitman won't take over as the captain in the shorter formats post the T20 World Cup, in the UAE.

There was a report, in Times of India, which claimed that Kohli is willing to step down from the top spot in the limited-overs format and has already informed the team management and Rohit about his decision. However, Dhumal reacted to the rumours and has put an end to the speculations.

"This is all rubbish. Nothing (as) such is happening. This is all what you guys (media) are talking about. BCCI has not met or discussed anything on this issue (split captaincy)," Dhumal told IANS. "Virat will remain as the captain (of all formats)," the BCCI treasurer was quoted as saying by IANS.

Since India failed to win the 2019 ODI World Cup, in England and Wales, Kohli's captaincy has been under the scanner especially in the shorter formats. So far, the 32-year-old has led India in two ICC events in white-ball cricket but the Men in Blue returned without a trophy despite playing very well. Split captaincy debate surfaced once again after Kohli & Co. failed to win the inaugural WTC final, versus New Zealand, in mid-June in Southampton. Back then, many thought Kohli can give up limited-overs captaincy and take the team further ahead in the purest format of the game.

While Dhumal has completely denied all reports of Rohit to serve as captain in the white-ball formats, the topic might once again gain precedence if Kohli fails to guide India to the title in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

(With inputs from agencies)