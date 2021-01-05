Another injury for Team India! KL Rahul ruled out of Test series vs Australia

India's injury worries continue to grow as star batsman KL Rahul was ruled out of the remainder of the Test series against Australia with a sprained left wrist ahead of the third Test, scheduled to start on January 7 in Sydney.

Rahul hurt himself while batting in the nets at the Melbourne Cricket Ground during a practice session on Saturday after the visitors won the Boxing Day Test by eight wickets.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India said Rahul will "not be available for the remaining two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy as he will need about three weeks time to recover completely and regain full strength".

ALSO READ: Australia, India resume 'arm-wrestle' as Covid dominates Test build-up

BCCI statement on KL Rahul:

"KL Rahul sprained his left wrist while batting in the nets at the MCG during Team India’s practice session on Saturday. The wicketkeeper-batsman will not be available for the remaining two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy as he will need about three weeks time to recover completely and regain full strength.

"He will now return to India and head to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for further rehabilitation of his injury."

The 28-year-old, who has featured for India in 26 Tests, was left out of the first two Tests and will now be heading to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru to recover and be fit in time for the England series.

ALSO READ: Pakistan in trouble after Williamson's 238 gives New Zealand huge lead

It is a major setback for India who started the four-Test series without leading pacer Ishant Sharma. Since then, India have lost the likes of Virat Kohli (paternity leave), Umesh Yadav (calf injury) and Mohammed Shami (fractured arm).

While Rohit Sharma is all set to feature in the Sydney Test, Rahul was also in contention to be in the playing XI.

With the series locked at 1-1, both India and Australia will be desperate to take a lead in Sydney in a bid to have an upper hand in the fourth and final Test at The Gabba in Brisbane.