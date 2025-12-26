/Angry coach leaves stadium in auto rickshaw? Here's what happened on eve of opening day of Bangladesh Premier League

The Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) season is set for its latest season despite the country boiling in violence due to the death of student protest leaders. Now, another embarrassing moment has added embarrassment for the nation. On Thursday (Dec 25), Noakhali Express head coach Khaled Mahmud stormed out of the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. He was later seen boarding an auto rickshaw to the hotel, drawing attention from Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) officials.

What happened with Khaled Mahmud?

Having arrived at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium for the training session of the new BPL franchise, Noakhali Express, Mahmud spotted a lack of facilities, including only three balls at the training session. He reported being angry with the stadium facilities and left the stadium in an auto despite members of the team practicing at the venue.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Mahmud was accompanied by assistant coach Talha Jubair after complaining about the lack of arrangements for training, including the paucity of balls. During their auto ride, the duo was also seen with a packet of cigarettes.

ALSO READ | From Leonard Hutton to Don Bradman, 5 batters with highest individual score in Ashes

"I will not work in the BPL under these circumstances. I have never seen this in the BPL before," Mahmud told reporters while getting into the vehicle, locally called CNG.

A few members of the team's staff tried to persuade Mahmud and Jubair to return to the venue, assuring them that the mistake would not be repeated. Mahmud, however, didn't change his stance.

ALSO READ | From Steve Smith to Joe Root, 5 active batters with most runs in Ashes

All is well in the camp?

Mahmud later said that he "may have overreacted" after not receiving sufficient facilities during training. "It was a misunderstanding," he said. "I think I may have overreacted in the moment. There were not enough facilities in training. I didn't get the equipment I needed. That's when I lost my temper. I think I behaved poorly at that instance. I want to thank the owners. I spoke to them. The BCB has also spoken to me."

While the situation has now been eased down, prominent cricket website Espncricinfo has reported that the incident has been taken note of by BCB and could take suitable actions if needed.