Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Sports
  • /Angry coach leaves stadium in auto rickshaw? Here's what happened on eve of opening day of Bangladesh Premier League

Angry coach leaves stadium in auto rickshaw? Here's what happened on eve of opening day of Bangladesh Premier League

Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Edited By Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Published: Dec 26, 2025, 13:52 IST | Updated: Dec 26, 2025, 13:52 IST
Angry coach leaves stadium in auto rickshaw? Here's what happened on eve of opening day of Bangladesh Premier League

Angry coach leaves stadium in auto rickshaw? Here's what happened on eve of opening day of Bangladesh Premier League Photograph: (Daily Cricket)

Story highlights

Khaled Mahmud was accompanied by assistant coach Talha Jubair after complaining about the lack of arrangements for training, including the paucity of balls. During their auto ride, the duo was also seen with a packet of cigarettes.   

The Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) season is set for its latest season despite the country boiling in violence due to the death of student protest leaders. Now, another embarrassing moment has added embarrassment for the nation. On Thursday (Dec 25), Noakhali Express head coach Khaled Mahmud stormed out of the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. He was later seen boarding an auto rickshaw to the hotel, drawing attention from Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) officials.

What happened with Khaled Mahmud?

Having arrived at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium for the training session of the new BPL franchise, Noakhali Express, Mahmud spotted a lack of facilities, including only three balls at the training session. He reported being angry with the stadium facilities and left the stadium in an auto despite members of the team practicing at the venue.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Mahmud was accompanied by assistant coach Talha Jubair after complaining about the lack of arrangements for training, including the paucity of balls. During their auto ride, the duo was also seen with a packet of cigarettes.

"I will not work in the BPL under these circumstances. I have never seen this in the BPL before," Mahmud told reporters while getting into the vehicle, locally called CNG.

Trending Stories

A few members of the team's staff tried to persuade Mahmud and Jubair to return to the venue, assuring them that the mistake would not be repeated. Mahmud, however, didn't change his stance.

All is well in the camp?

Mahmud later said that he "may have overreacted" after not receiving sufficient facilities during training. "It was a misunderstanding," he said. "I think I may have overreacted in the moment. There were not enough facilities in training. I didn't get the equipment I needed. That's when I lost my temper. I think I behaved poorly at that instance. I want to thank the owners. I spoke to them. The BCB has also spoken to me."

While the situation has now been eased down, prominent cricket website Espncricinfo has reported that the incident has been taken note of by BCB and could take suitable actions if needed.

Related Stories

About the Author

Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale

Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale

Share on twitter

Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale

Aditya Pimpale is a passionate journalist who covers sports for WION's digital wing with accurate and up-to-date information across various sports. Aditya provides comprehensive co...Read More

Trending Topics