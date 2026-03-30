/AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey faces harassment allegations from women’s panel head

All India Football Federation president Kalyan Chaubey is under fresh criticism after Valanka Alemao, head of the AIFF Women’s Committee, accused him of harassment during an Executive Committee meeting held in New Delhi. The complaint, submitted through an official letter, has once again drawn attention to concerns over governance and professional conduct within Indian football. According to Alemao, the incident happened on Mar 29 at the Football House during an Executive Committee session, where she alleged that she was “heckled and harassed” by senior officials. The issue comes shortly after she voiced strong concerns about administrative failures during India’s Women’s Asian Cup campaign.

In her letter to Exco committee members, Alemao accused Chaubey, along with vice president N. A. Haris and deputy secretary general M Satyanarayan, for inappropriate conduct.

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“I wish to place on record the entirely disgusting behaviour of the AIFF President Mr Kalyan Chaubey, Vice President Mr N. A. Haris and Deputy Secretary General M Satyanarayan.I feel deeply prejudiced and I found that several attempts were made by the President to suppress my voice.”

“The President made remarks against me which were unnecessary and disrespectful. He along with the DSG raised his tone time and again beyond an acceptable decibel with the intention to intimidate me..Throughout the course of the meeting, I was consistently targeted,” she alleged.

Who is Valanka Alemao

A prominent figure in Indian football administration, Alemao is the current head of the AIFF Women’s Committee. She also serves as CEO of Churchill Brothers Football Club Goa and is the daughter of former Goa Chief Minister Churchill Alemao.