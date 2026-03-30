/IPL 2026 | How is Net Run Rate calculated and how it has impacted IPL over years?

The net run rate is something all IPL teams keep in mind while trying to finish the match. The parameter, atlhough secondary, comes handy more often than not when the teams are tied at same points following the league stage matches. The smallest of the difference can cost a team a place in the final. In the IPL, first two teams after the league stage matches - 14 of them - play qualifier for a place in the final. The losing team, however, gets another chance by virtue of finishing in top two to play the second qualifier. The third and fourth placed teams, however, get only shot at advancing with losing team's season coming to end after the eliminator. The winner, meanwhile, has to pass another hurdle in the second qualifier to get to the final.

What is net run rate and how it is calculated in the IPL?

In simple terms, net run rate (NRR) is the difference between runs scored and given by a team over the course of season. Higher the NRR, better the chances of a team of finishing in top two if their points are same as another team.

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To calculate NRR, first the total runs scored by a team in all their matches is divided by number of overs played to score those runs. For example, a team batted first 10 times in a season and played 20 overs in all those matches and while batting second, the team chased the target or got bowled out in 18 overs each time then the total runs scored by the team in all 14 matches will be divided by 20 overs X 10 matches = 200 overs + 18 overs X 4 matches = 72 overs, i.e., total 272 overs.

Similarly, the same team bowled the opposition out in 18 overs in 10 matches but had to bowl 20 overs four times then runs given by the team will be divided by 18 overs X 10 matches = 180 overs + 20 overs X 4 matches = 80 overs, i.e., total 260 overs.

Now, the net run rate or NRR of this team would be the Runs Scored/Overs Played - Runs given/Overs Bowled.

How net run rate or NRR impacts IPL outcomes?

The process of NRR was first introduced back in 2011 when CSK (0.443) finished over MI (0.40) by the virtue of NRR after two teams had same 18 points post league stage. The second-placed finish CSK played the final after winning the first qualifer against RCb while MI, despite winning eliminator against KKR, had to RCB to a place in final which they failed to do so and CSK went on to win the title.