/IPL 2026: Why Suryakumar Yadav was used as an impact sub for MI vs KKR? Coach Jayawardene explains

Mumbai Indians on Sunday (Mar 29) surprised many by including Suryakumar Yadav in the Impact Sub list rather than in the starting XI for their IPL 2026 opener against Kolkata Knight Riders at Wankhede Stadium. Head coach Mahela Jayawardene later clarified that the move was a precaution due to a minor fitness concern and explained that the call was made to prevent worsening a slight groin issue the batter had reported before the game.

“I hope we don’t create unwanted stories. The camp is very happy, everyone’s happy. Sky came and joined us after taking a couple of extra days he wanted. He had a little tight groin, and he was doing fielding and all that, but I knew I had another five days from this game to the other game. I just want to give him that extra bit of time. He was even keen at the end to go for three, four overs, but I said no, it’s fine,” said Jayawardene.

“It’s just that I have to take precautions. These are very valuable players for me to have them going throughout the season. So these are calculated decisions that I make and the management make. So there’s nothing beyond that,” he added.

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Suryakumar eventually came in during the chase and played a quick cameo, scoring 16 off just 8 deliveries, as Mumbai sealed a comfortable win.

Mumbai end 13-year opening game jinx with statement win

Chasing a daunting 221-run target, Mumbai Indians produced a brilliant batting display, with openers Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton setting the tone through a blistering 148-run partnership off just 72 balls. While Rohit steadied the innings with a superb 78 off 38 deliveries, Rickelton took the attack to the opposition with a fine 81 off 43. Contributions from Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma later ensured the chase was completed in 19.1 overs.