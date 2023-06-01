Adidas unveils India's new-looked jerseys ahead of WTC final in London

German sportswear brand Adidas on Thursday, June 1 unveiled new jerseys for the Indian cricket team as they start a five-year partnership with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Adidas took to their Instagram handle to reveal the news which will see team India don the new jerseys in the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia, starting June 7. The shades will see India have three different sets for all the formats with the white-ball kits having similar colour codes. View this post on Instagram A post shared by adidas India (@adidasindia) Adidas partners Team India "An iconic moment. An iconic stadium. Introducing the new Team India Jerseys," Adidas wrote on its official Instagram handle on Thursday.

The kit partnership was made public in May as Adidas will provide jerseys to both men’s and women’s teams in different age groups. The shades of the kit remain blue for the white-ball format with white strips on the shoulders with one of the kits for either format on the darker side. The Test kit will have blue strips on the shoulder and will be first used in the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) in the final in London.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) & Adidas has today announced a brand-new partnership as the kit sponsor for the BCCI. The contract, which runs through March 2028, will give Adidas exclusive rights for manufacturing kit across all formats of the game. adidas will be the sole supplier for all match, training & travel wear for the BCCI- including the men’s, women’s & youth teams. Starting June 2023, Team India will be seen in the three stripes for the very first time and will debut their new kit during the World Test Championship Finals," the BCCI release said.

ALSO READ | EXPLAINED - How can India beat Australia and win the World Test Championship Final To provide kits for 2023, 2027 ODI World Cups The kit sponsorship will run until 2028 with Adidas, during which they will be the official sponsors of the kit for the 2023 and 2027 ODI World Cup. They will also provide kits for the T20 World Cup in the USA and the West Indies in 2024 and the Champions Trophy in 2025.

The Indian players were seen donning the new training kits launched by Adidas on Thursday at the Arundel Castle Cricket Club in Sussex. The Indian team is based in Sussex for their training camp before they head to London to face Australia in the one-off final.

