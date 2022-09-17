'A good performance'- Pep Guardiola hails Jack Grealish for latest outing amid complaints from the fans

Manchester City recently locked horns with Wolverhampton Wanderers. While they walked away with a 3-0 win against The Dingles, it was Jack Grealish who shone brightly.

The 27-year-old managed to find the back of the net soon after kick-off within the first minute of the first half. With the goal Grealish managed to etch his name in the record books, bagging the quickest goal of the season.

Looking back at his performance at the Molineux Stadium, Guardiola, while in conversation with BT Sport, admitted that he had competed swimmingly.

"He played really good, was strong and made a good run for his goal. He’s a guy that does not lose the ball. It was a good performance from him."

However, the 51-year-old also admitted that the Men in Blue struggled in the second half of the game before the Manchester City talisman Phil Foden netted their third goal, successfully picking up three points. In doing so, he also helped the club claim the top spot in the league table.

"The game started really well for us with the first two goals and the red card. But it is difficult to come here against this team with the quality they have to keep the ball," Guardiola said.

"The second half we struggled a lot until we got the third goal through Phil (Foden). We could not get on the ball and that is a big compliment for Wolves. In moments we were good, in others we struggled a bit, but for that I give credit to the opponents."

Guardiola and his band of speedsters are currently hurtling towards a clash against neighbouring rivals Manchester United. Guardiola and the Cityzens will hope for yet another triumphant outing during the upcoming Manchester derby.