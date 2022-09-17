'Europe is full of racists'- Dani Alves makes shocking admission regarding the European football circuit

Battling racism in and around the realm of football has become the prime focus of the stalwarts in the field. Dani Alves recently opened up about the pervasive issue that still exists in all corners of the sport.

Alves took to social media to express his frustrations regarding the matter, admitting that racism was a huge issue in the community. This came shortly after Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior found himself at the receiving end of racist slurs.

“It is serious that there are idiots who continue to think that the dances are the problem. Gentlemen, the real problem is that Europe is full of RACISTs and they do not accept that other nationalities stand out in their country more than they do. I experienced that in almost every place there,” wrote Alves on Twitter.

Grave son los idiotas que siguen pensando que los bailes son el problema.

Señores, el verdadero problema es que allí en Europa está lleno de RACISTA y ellos no aceptan que outras nacionalidades si destaquen en su país más que ellos.

Viví eso en casi todos los lugares allí.

Agent Pedro Bravo has come under fire recently for hurling racist abuse towards the Brazilian ace, chastising him for dancing on the field while celebrating his goals.

Bravo declared that it was considered rude to behave in such a manner on the field, saying, 'in Spain, you have to respect rivals and stop playing the monkey.'

However, shortly after he received a tremendous amount of backlash for furthering a racist stereotype, Bravo has since apologised. But the battle against racism in football is far from over.

Vinicius has also received a significant amount of support from fellow players and comrades, including Neymar Jr., who advised him to express himself in any way he felt comfortable and always be himself. He also received support from the consensus GOAT of football, Pele.