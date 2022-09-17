Erling Haaland makes history with goal against Wolves, Jack Grealish scores quickest goal of the season

Manchester City's Pep Guardiola and his band of speedsters charted a course to the West Midlands to compete against Wolverhampton Wanderers FC at the Molineux Stadium.

Their Round 8 clash came to an end with the Men in Blue walking away with a flawless 3-0 win. While the game itself was easy pickings for the Manchester-based outfit, Erling Haaland and Jack Grealish managed to shine bright.

Grealish was the first to feature on the scoreline, as he managed to find the back of the net in the dying seconds of the first minute after kick-off. The goal marked the quickest goal that has been scored by any player in the Premier League so far this season.

In addition to making his way onto the record book for this season, Grealish managed to shut his detractors down as he has found himself at the receiving end of a significant amount of heat from naysayers of late, owing to his less than productive outings on the field.

Erling Haaland, on the other hand, has absolutely been on fire this season, consistently netting goals in almost every single domestic and European outing.

Raising the bar that he himself has set in the Premier League, Haaland rattled the net in the 16th minute, extending City's lead against Wolves to two.

With the goal, the Norwegian ace managed to etch his name in English footballing folklore as the first player to bag goals in each of his first four away games in the season.

City talisman Phil Foden sealed The Wanderers' fate as he picked up the third and final goal of the match in the second half, helping the Etihad Stadium-based outfit walk away with three points and solidifying their position at the top of the table with Arsenal coming in at a close second.

However, it is interesting to note that the Gunners still have a game in hand and will be locking horns with Brentford in their upcoming game to attempt to cross City to reach the top.