David Beckham refused to skip the hours-long line to offer his tribute to the Queen

David Beckham was one of the most prominent athletes and celebrities who made an appearance at Westminster Hall to offer tribute to the recently deceased Queen.

However, it seems like the former England national team skipper willingly chose to stand in the hours-long line before bidding a tearful farewell to the monarch.

Reports suggest that he refused to take the easy way out to pay his respects to the Queen as his 'extremely-royalist' grandfather would not have appreciated the same.

"David could have avoided all of the queuing but he wanted to be like everyone else. He said his grandad wouldn’t have [jumped the queue] so neither would he," said an anonymous source while in conversation with Daily Mail.

"He had been wondering all week when the best time was to go and finally he went for this morning.

"David was brought up in an East End family who were real royalists – the kind who would stand to attention when the national anthem came on. He wanted to go to see the Queen like any other member of the public."

While standing in the queue, Beckham offered fans some insight into the experience while in conversation with BBC News. ‘We all want to be here together.

"We all want to experience something where we celebrate the amazing life of our Queen and I think something like this today is meant to be shared together,’ said Beckham, who was seen sporting a black suit and a flat cap.

As far as athletes are concerned, Tyson Fury and his wife Paris Fury also made their way to Buckingham Palace to offer a tribute to the queen, with a beautiful bouquet of white roses.