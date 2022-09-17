Did Kylian Mbappe want Neymar out? PSG's football advisor Luis Campos responds to rumours

Not all is well between Brazilian superstar Neymar and French striker Kylian Mbappe at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The duo has been often spotted at odds during PSG's matches this season and there have been reports of a rift between the two stars. However, the club have denied the speculations so far.

Mbappe and Neymar were spotted arguing over penalties at the start of the season which led to rumours of a fallout between the two. Later in the season, the Brazilian was also seen getting frustrated when the French striker refused to pass him the ball for a clear open goal during PSG's Champions League clash against Juventus.

While PSG's head coach Christophe Galtier has already denied the rumours of a rift between the two stars, PSG's football advisor Luis Campos also responded to the speculations. Campos was asked about the reports stating that Mbappe wanted Neymar out of the club earlier this summer after signing a fresh three-year deal at PSG.

Neymar was also linked with a move away from PSG after his average performances last season and reports claimed Mbappe too had a role to play in trying to push the Brazilian out. However, Campos has denied the rumours and said Neymar was never on his way out of PSG.

"No. I even heard that Kylian had demanded that we take Neymar out. No. We count on all three. Last year, Kylian was the best player in the world. Messi was adapting, Neymar was injured and Kylian held the team together. He is a huge player," said Campos.

"But Neymar is a very good player, there is no doubt about that. And above all, everything I heard before about him, I must've listened wrong because he always arrives on time. I see a Neymar involved in the team project, in the club project," he added.

PSG's season so far has been slightly overshadowed by the rumours of a potential rift between Mbappe and Neymar. However, the Ligue 1 giants have started the season well and currently sit at the top of the French league table with 19 points from seven matches. PSG have also won their first two matches in the Champions League.